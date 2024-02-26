 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, February 26: Saints restructure contracts with new salary cap number

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

How does the new salary cap affects the Saints?-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints like to play the salary cap game, but it got a little easier this offseason with an increased number.

Saints restructure Nathan Shepherd-CSC

The Black and Gold cleared up another $2 million by moving money around for one of their defensive linemen.

Saints ranked 11th in attendance-Saints Wire

Here’s how every NFL team ranked in attendance, with New Orleans continuing to show up.

Mock draft: Marshon gets traded-Who Dat Dish

Here’s a mock draft involving trading Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore during the NFL Draft.

