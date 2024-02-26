Fleur-de-Links, February 26: Saints restructure contracts with new salary cap number

How does the new salary cap affects the Saints?-Canal St Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints like to play the salary cap game, but it got a little easier this offseason with an increased number.
Saints restructure Nathan Shepherd-CSC
The Black and Gold cleared up another $2 million by moving money around for one of their defensive linemen.
Saints ranked 11th in attendance-Saints Wire
Here’s how every NFL team ranked in attendance, with New Orleans continuing to show up.
Mock draft: Marshon gets traded-Who Dat Dish
Here’s a mock draft involving trading Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore during the NFL Draft.
#Saints restructure QB Derek Carr’s contract, free up $23 million in cap space - via @LucasLoffredo9— Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) February 23, 2024
LINK ⬇️https://t.co/RWeFLtgf5V pic.twitter.com/roh7zTqTZj
Best away records in the NFL regular season over the past 10 years:— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 26, 2024
1) #Chiefs - 56-25
2) #Patriots - 49-32
3) #Saints - 47-35
4) #Steelers - 46-34-1
5) #Seahawks - 46-35-1
6) #Cowboys - 46-36
Which team on this list surprises you the most?
(h/t @NBCSports) https://t.co/dGe9l5h6Pi pic.twitter.com/DteqJbsHsN
https://t.co/1Vj2rTEyXq— Saints News Network (@SaintsNews) February 25, 2024
A closer look at how #Saints wideouts will benefit under Klint Kubiak and if this position is a major need to be addressed this offseason. @SaintsNews @bobbyr2613
Loading comments...