Saints convert DE Carl Granderson’s contract to save $7.2 million in cap space

Per Tom Pelissero, an NFL network insider, the New Orleans Saints have done a conversion on defensive end Carl Granderson’s contract. They’ve guaranteed his money for the 2024 season.

The #Saints' salary cap-clearing continues: They did a conversion on Carl Granderson's contract, clearing $7.2 million in cap space. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 26, 2024

This move was able to clear up $7.2 million in cap space. However, the Saints are yet to be compliant with the cap. With this move, the team should be somewhere around $34 million away from positive cap numbers.

Carl Granderson signed a new contract with the Saints in September of last year, which could be worth up to $52 million. It’s a five-year extension, which means it also keeps him in the Crescent City through the 2028 season. This past season Granderson had 8.5 sacks, 44 solo tackles, 34 assisted tackles, and 14 tackles for a loss. He’s been with the team since he was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019.