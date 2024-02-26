Saints bring in former Raiders GM Dave Ziegler in an advisory role

The New Orleans Saints have made another hire, but this time coming in a front office role.

Sources tell @CBSSports former Raiders GM Dave Ziegler is joining the New Orleans Saints in an advisory role through the 2024 NFL draft. A 3x Super Bowl champ in personnel, Ziegler will assist the Saints over the next 2 months. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 26, 2024

CBS Sports first reported that the Saints have brought in Dave Ziegler in an advisory role with the team. Ziegler was with the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Before his role with Las Vegas, he was in various front-office roles with the New England Patriots from 2013 to 2021

Ziegler will be reunited with his former quarterback, Derek Carr. Carr and Ziegler had one season together in Las Vegas in 2022. Ziegler was the GM when Carr was released by the organization which led to his New Orleans tenure.

Ziegler was fired by the Raiders in the middle of the 2023 season alongside former head coach Josh McDaniels.

According to the CBS Sports report, Ziegler is only supposed to be with the team for two months in preparation for the draft. The 2024 NFL Draft will take place on April 25-27.