2023 Player Review: Alvin Kamara

2023 was a struggle to say the least for the New Orleans Saints offense.

I’m not sure that anybody felt that more than Alvin Kamara.

The versatile running back for the Black and Gold struggled to carve a role for himself in the 2023 offense, as crazy as that may sound after being poorly utilized under Pete Carmichael.

After missing the first three games of the season, the Tennessee product had an up-and-down season, finishing with the lowest rushing yards total of his career. Kamara failed to eclipse the century mark in rushing yards at any point in the season but made up for it most of the time with the way he was used in the passing game. There were two games last season, including his debut, where he recorded double-digit receptions (13 vs TB and 12 vs JAX).

After one of the poorest seasons since he was drafted in 2017, many people have stated that Kamara is washed up and the Black and Gold should trade him, which is quite literally one of the craziest statements I’ve heard. Yes, his numbers were way down this past season, but there was a major learning curve when you consider a new quarterback and still grasping a new offensive coordinator. Kamara was used as a bell cow runner and a check-down receiver, which isn’t what he excels at.

In 2024, I’d really like to see New Orleans use Kamara’s agility and elusiveness to be the playmaker that made him a Top 5 back in the NFL at one point in his career (I very much believe he can return to that status despite his rising age). I feel like this will be the case under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who will almost certainly run a Kyle Shanahan-type offense like he learned in San Francisco.

Look for Alvin Kamara to break out once again in 2024 for the Black and Gold.

