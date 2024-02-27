Fleur-de-Links, February 27: Michael Thomas could be post-June 1 cut

Saints restructure Carl Granderson-Canal St Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints have made another cap-saving move, this time freeing up $7.2M with the restructure of Carl Granderson.
How the Saints could free up more cap space for 2024-ESPN
By extending Andrus Peat (coming off of his best year) and restructuring Alvin Kamara (duh), the Black and Gold could shave even more money off their cap situation.
Dave Zeigler to join Saints as advisor-CSC
The former GM has won three Super Bowls as an exec and will look to help New Orleans grow this offseason.
What should the Saints draft in the 2nd round?-CSC
These are three positions the Saints should target in the second round of the NFL Draft
:— NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) February 25, 2024
The #Saints intend to designate WR Michael Thomas as a post June 1st cut in the coming weeks.
Thomas has been one of the most proficient slant route runners in recent memory but has been plagued with injuries and recently bashed QB Derek Carr
The #Cowboys… pic.twitter.com/kyJeHXDXhv
The #Saints' salary cap-clearing continues: They did a conversion on Carl Granderson's contract, clearing $7.2 million in cap space.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 26, 2024
I did the mock draft no one wants on today’s episode of Locked On #Saints: https://t.co/h6RR0DmjTD— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) February 26, 2024
Loading comments...