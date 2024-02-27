 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, February 27: Michael Thomas could be post-June 1 cut

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
New Orleans Saints v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Saints restructure Carl Granderson-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints have made another cap-saving move, this time freeing up $7.2M with the restructure of Carl Granderson.

How the Saints could free up more cap space for 2024-ESPN

By extending Andrus Peat (coming off of his best year) and restructuring Alvin Kamara (duh), the Black and Gold could shave even more money off their cap situation.

Dave Zeigler to join Saints as advisor-CSC

The former GM has won three Super Bowls as an exec and will look to help New Orleans grow this offseason.

What should the Saints draft in the 2nd round?-CSC

These are three positions the Saints should target in the second round of the NFL Draft

