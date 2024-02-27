 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Caesars Superdome to get $500 million in upgrades ahead of hosting Super Bowl LIX

Renovations are expected to be completed ahead of next year's big game in New Orleans.

Caesars Superdome, beloved home of the New Orleans Saints, is getting some major upgrades. The renovations worth $500 million are expected to be completed by July, just in time for the Saints’ season to kick off, and well before New Orleans will host Super Bowl LIX.

Walkways, bathrooms, and new escalators are among the scheduled updates. The renovations aren’t exactly new, though. Upgrades to the eastern side of the building were completed last summer allowing fans to experience the new and improved Superdome during the Saints 2023 season.

The upgrades to Superdome were originally approved in 2019 for $450 million, with another $50 million added after the pandemic. The renovations were used by owner Gayle Benson as a selling point in securing a Super Bowl bid for the city of New Orleans. Super Bowl LIX will be the 11th held in New Orleans (8th in the Superdome further lengthening its record of most Super Bowl’s hosted in a stadium.)

