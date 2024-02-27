Former Saints TE Kent Kramer has passed away

Former New Orleans Saints TE Kent Kramer has passed away at the age of 79. Kramer was a member of the inaugural Saints team in 1967.

“New Orleans is a working man’s town, and we were guys bringing our lunch pail, coming to work, and we never stopped fighting” - Kent Kramer



Kent Kramer, tight end on the inaugural #Saints team (1967) passes away at 79https://t.co/GCgtGcjypN — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 26, 2024

Kramer was from Temple City, CA and played college football for the University of Minnesota. He was selected by the Saints in the 1967 expansion draft. He played just one season in New Orleans, recording a career-high 20 catches for 207 yards and 2 touchdowns in 10 games. Kramer also played for the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, and Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2017, Kramer said of playing for the Saints, “I was excited about the opportunity. “I knew New Orleans was a great place. The food was phenomenal. The people were friendly. And, so I said, Let’s go see what it’s like.”

Our condolences go out to Kramer’s family and friends.