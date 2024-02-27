Jayden Daniels schedules Combine interview with Saints, per reports

As the NFL Scouting Combine gets underway in Indianapolis, all 32 NFL teams will be looking for answers to their positions of need.

It’s no different for the New Orleans Saints, who will look to return to the playoffs in 2024 under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, the winner of the 2023 Heisman Trophy, will be in Indy for pre-drat interviews with several NFL teams, including the Black and Gold, according to reports.

#LSU QB Jayden Daniels will begin the formal meeting portion of the NFL Combine this evening.



Daniels will meet with:

- New York Giants

- Minnesota Vikings

- New Orleans Saints

- New England Patriots

- Washington Commanders (Wednesday)



Daniels is in Indy for meetings. pic.twitter.com/GTaCHq5nuG — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) February 27, 2024

Daniels has been projected as a top quarterback prosper in this year’s draft, coming in as high as #2 on some boards.

It will be interesting to see what the Saints have to say about him, especially with the amount of money they currently have tied into Derek Carr for the next few seasons.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

