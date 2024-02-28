2024 NFL Combine: What to know and how to watch

The 2024 NFL Combine presented by No Bull is just days away. This annual event is a major step for prospective players to make the leap into playing pro ball in the NFL. It provides NFL Draft hopefuls a chance to showcase their ability through a series of drills. The combine also gives general managers, coaches, scouts, and fans the opportunity to see the athlete’s talents on display ahead of the draft.

This year, the NFL Combine will take place from Thursday, February 29th through Sunday, March 3rd at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Drills will start at 2:00pm (CT) Thursday and Friday, and Noon (CT) on Saturday and Sunday. Fans can attend both the Inside Look and Combine Experience events free for a chance to watch their favorite players, see NFL legends, and take part in a fan festival celebrating the love of the game. This year’s schedule will be:

Thurs: Defensive linemen and linebackers

Fri: Defensive backs and tight ends

Saturday: Quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers

Sunday: Offensive linemen

Can’t attend this year’s combine? You can still catch all the action with full coverage on the NFL Network. NFL+ will stream Saturday’s coverage of the quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers beginning at Noon (CT). On YouTube and the NFL’s FAST channel, “Combine Today” will air live Thursday and Friday beginning at 1:00pm (CT) and 11:00am (CT) on Saturday and Sunday.

Which players are you most excited to watch at this year’s combine? Who and how are you planning to watch? Let us know in the comments below!