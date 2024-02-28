NFL Combine Preview: LSU Tigers

The 2024 NFL Combine is set to begin in a couple of days, and there are quite a few former LSU Tigers that are expected to be there.

We know the New Orleans Saints haven’t always been receptive to drafting LSU players, but maybe this is the year things change. The Tigers have quite a few players who would fit a position of need for the Saints, so this is as good a year as any for them to break the trend.

With all that said, let’s hop right into our LSU Tiger Combine preview:

Jayden Daniels - QB

Unfortunately, Jayden Daniels will not participate in workouts during the 2024 NFL Combine. He will be there for interviews but will not throw or do any drills until his Pro Day in Baton Rouge. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t do a little preview for him anyways.

As I’m sure you all know, Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy this season after totaling 4,946 yards and 50 touchdowns in his senior season. The former Tiger is possible the fastest and most elusive quarterback prospect since Lamar Jackson and has terrific down-field accuracy and touch.

He’s a special talent who has one of the higher ceilings in the draft, but there’s also a chance his game doesn’t translate to the NFL (but I don’t think that’ll happen).

Malik Nabers - WR

Like Daniels, Malik Nabers will also not workout at the NFL Combine, and will instead do drills at his pro day.

Nabers capped off an incredible 2023 season by breaking LSU’s program record for the most receiving yards in a career, a record that stood for over 20 years. He caught 89 balls for 1,569 yards (most in the nation) and 14 touchdowns before he was robbed of the Biletnikoff Award.

Nabers is likely going to be a top-six pick in the draft and seems to be one of the more bust-proof players in the draft. Wherever he lands, he will make an impact immediately.

Brian Thomas Jr. - WR

The most highly touted LSU player who is set to workout at the NFL Combine is Brian Thomas Jr. The nation's leader in receiving touchdowns flew up draft boards this season and is now projected to be a late first-round pick.

Thomas is probably not going to be a WR1 in any offense, but he has the ability to be one of the best complimentary wideouts in the game. For a guy who’s 6-foot-4, he has elite speed and an uncanny ability to get behind a defense. He’s one of the better receivers in the class at high pointing the football and is going to make a lot of money as a deep ball receiver.

When you’re watching the combine, make sure to keep an eye out for BTJ, because he’s going to shock some people with his athleticism.

Charles Turner - C

The next LSU Tigers who’s going to be at the Combine is Charles Turner. The former Tiger center had one of his best collegiate seasons in 2023 and is hoping to find himself drafted in April.

Turner was a key piece of an LSU offensive line that was one of the best in the nation. He was elite in pass protection, allowing just nine pressures and one sack this season (no pressures allowed in the final four games), but struggled a bit in run blocking.

He probably won’t blow anybody away as an athlete, and the combine is all about athleticism, so I wouldn’t expect to be blown away by Turner at the combine.

Jordan Jefferson - DT

Now one guy who might blow you away at the combine is Jordan Jefferson. The former Tigers defensive tackle had arguably his best season in 2023, totaling three sacks and 34 tackles in his senior season.

Jefferson might just be the strongest player at the combine. In an interview earlier this year, some of his teammates said he can bench press 525 and squat 600 pounds. Athletically, he’s not the most gifted DT, but he’s a big body who’s as strong as an ox and will shock some people with his bench press reps at the combine.

Maason Smith - DT

Maason Smith just looks like a defensive tackle. He stands at 6-foot-6, 315-pounds and can completely swallow up holes in the line. Unfortunately, since he tore his ACL two years ago, Smith hasn’t looked like the player many thought he could be, but he’s a player who’s built for the combine.

Before the season, Smith was a projected first round pick, but after a poor season, he’s no longer mocked in the first two rounds in most mock drafts. However, I think that could change after the combine.

Smith is one of the most athletically gifted DT’s we’ve seen over the years, and I think he’s going to dominate at the combine. He’s quick and fast for his size, so he’s going to raise some eyebrows, and in today’s football world where defensive lineman are getting more and more athletic, he’s going to fit someone’s preferred prototype.

Even though I’m not sure if he should be a first or second round pick, I’m excited to see what Smith will do at the combine. This is his time to boost his draft stock, because 2023 was not his best season.

Mekhi Wingo - DT

The next guy on this list is Mekhi Wingo, who will probably be the highest drafted Tiger on the defensive side of the ball.

Despite suffering an injury in the middle of the season, Wingo finished with five sacks and 19 pressures in just eight games from the interior of the defensive line. There’s no doubt that, when healthy, Wingo has the talent to be one of the better defensive tackles in this class.

Wingo is a bit undersized at the position, standing at 6-foot-1, so I’m excited to see how he tests at the combine. Like I said earlier, athletic defensive lineman are becoming a trend, so if Wingo can go out there and impress in some of the drills, he could see his stock rise.

Andre Sam - S

The final Tiger on this list is Andre Sam. The former McNeese and LSU safety is coming off a decent season where he posted 76 tackles and three interceptions.

Sam is likely going to be a day three pick/UDFA, but a good combine performance could boost his draft stock. He’s also a bit undersized, weighing in at 6-foot, 190-pounds, but he plays a lot bigger than that. He’s been a pretty elite run defender at the safety in his career and has improved in coverage over the past four years.

Sam has the talent, but due to his size and age (spent seven years in college football), it’s hard to see him boosting his stock all that much at the Combine.