NFL scouting combine preview: Texas Tech University

For the ninth straight year, the NFL Combine will feature at least one Texas Tech University football player. It is the seventh straight year that the university has had multiple invitees.

Below I will be going through the three players who have been invited this year, and where on the draft board I think the New Orleans Saints should put them, with a little bit of lagniappe towards the end.

Myles Cole, Outside Linebacker

As a Shreveport native, Myles Cole has been playing football for most of his life. He would start his college football journey at the University of Lousisana-Monroe but transfer to Texas Tech after the 2021 season. In his 25 games with the Red Raiders, Cole would come to earn 44 total tackles and 3.5 sacks. He was also used as an edge defender.

Cole is 6’6, 280 pounds. His frame isn’t what I think the Saints need - they need someone undersized - but they should still have an eye on him because of their need for an edge rusher. If the team likes what they see from him, I expect he’ll be taken on day three.

Tyler Owens, Defensive Back

Tyler Owens has been with the Red Raiders for the past two years as a defensive back. Previously, he attended the University of Texas for three years. He is listed at 6’2, 210 pounds on the University’s website, but updated measurements will be released at the combine. With Texas Tech, he would play 22 games. During that span, he would gather 56 total tackles and one interception.

The Saints may or may not have a need defensive back. That all depends on whether cornerback Marshon Lattimore is traded out of New Orleans, as a recent change in his contract makes that scenario a little more likely. It’ll be interesting to see what Owens does in Indianapolis, but unless he blows his competition out of the water, the Saints should look for him on day three.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson is a 5’11, 195-pound defensive back according to the Texas Tech’s website. He chose to attend the University coming out of high school and has been with the Red Raiders since 2019.

Taylor-Demerson would play in 50 games for Texas Tech. During that span, he would earn 224 total tackles (159 solo, 65 assisted), 10 interceptions, and three fumble recoveries. Again, where he is on the Saints board depends on what happens with Marshon Lattimore. If they end up needing a defensive back, they should look for him on day three.

Now, for a little lagniappe.

Austin McNamara, Punter

Along with the scouting combine, the NFL is holding a specialist showcase the same week. The showcase is an opportunity for collegiate kickers, punters, and long snappers to show their skills to the league’s scouts. Players of these positions aren’t often drafted, which is why not many get a combine invite. Texas Tech’s all-American punter Austin McNamara received an invite.

McNamara averaged at least 45.9 yards per punt in his five seasons with the Red Raiders, according to college football reference. Statistically, he is the best punter in recent memory for the University, amassing a total of 11,341 punting yards. The Saints should give him a look as an undrafted free agent -not as a draftee, there are bigger needs - and make current punter Lou Hedley’s seat warm.

If New Orleans makes a call out to a Texas Tech player, it most likely won’t be until the third day of the draft. But I’m sure they’ll have their eyes on them in Indianapolis.