Saints Reacts Survey: What would you like the Saints to do in the 1st round of the draft?

It’s that time of year where our minds start to turn to the NFL Draft. This week’s NFL Combine is the first step that teams will take to help make their decisions in April. Even with mock drafts popping up everywhere, it’s still a little too early to get a solid picture of what will happen in the 1st round but that does not stop the speculation. Currently, the New Orleans Saints hold the 14th pick in the 1st round, but the question is will they keep it? The Saints have just 5 picks in these year’s draft, so could they trade down and get additional picks? Is there someone on their draft board that they may trade up for, or should they just stand their ground and pick at 14? No matter what happens, the NFL Draft is always and unpredictable and exciting time. But we want to hear from you. What would like to see the Saints do in the 1st round of the NFL Draft? Trade up, trade down or pick at 14? Vote in this week’s poll and let us know.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/4SQQKR/">Please take our survey</a>

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New Orleans Saints fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.