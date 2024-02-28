Fleur-de-Links, February 28: Daniels meets with Saints at the combine

Jayden Daniels met with Saints-Canal St Chronicles
It was reported Tuesday afternoon that the New Orleans Saints met with the Heisman Trophy winner in Indianapolis during the Scouting Combine.
Saints close to being cap compliant-Saints News Network
More moves are being made by the front office for the Black and Gold to get closer and closer to that magic number.
Chris Olave season review-CSC
Here’s a look at the sophomore season of one of the NFL’s youngest talents.
Superdome getting more renovations-CSC
Ahead of hosting Super Bowl LIX, The Caesars Superdome is getting another round of major renovations totalling half a billion dollars.
#Saints Reacts Survey: What would you like the Saints to do in the 1st round of the draft?— Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) February 28, 2024
LINK ⬇️ https://t.co/VReiGsAY0z pic.twitter.com/QnfkjTC4WS
Another easy one for the #Saints.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) February 28, 2024
Ruiz had an $8 million roster bonus which the team converted into a signing bonus and spread over five years.
$8 million/5 = $1.6 million
$8 million - $1.6 million = $6.4 million in savings for 2024.
Salary cap-clearing continues ...#Browns restructured CB Denzel Ward's contract, clearing $11.359M#Saints converted C Cesar Ruiz's roster bonus, clearing $6.4M— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 28, 2024
