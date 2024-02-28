Saints convert Cesar Ruiz’s roster bonus to clear $6.4 million in cap room

The New Orleans Saints continue to trickle down to cap compliance by reworking C Cesar Ruiz’s contract per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The team clears $6.4 million by converting Ruiz’s roster bonus into a signing bonus.

Salary cap-clearing continues ...#Browns restructured CB Denzel Ward's contract, clearing $11.359M#Saints converted C Cesar Ruiz's roster bonus, clearing $6.4M — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 28, 2024

With this move, the Saints should be about $23.7 million over the cap which means they’re making great progress before getting to the tougher decisions, some of which we should see pretty soon. Look for players like RB Alvin Kamara, DE Cameron Jordan and LB Demario Davis to be restructured soon as well as potential pay cuts from guys like RT Ryan Ramczyk and TE Taysom Hill as the team continues toward cap compliance.

Stay tuned for more moves in the upcoming days.