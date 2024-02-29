NFL Combine: Which WR’s fit the Saints prototype?

Since Mickey Loomis took over as the New Orleans Saints General Manager over 20 years ago, the Saints have had a pretty clear idea of what they like in a wide receiver prospect.

More often than not, the Saints like their receivers to be six-foot or above and 200+ pounds with a few exceptions for receivers with sub 4.40 speed. Here’s a list of all receivers the Saints have drafted since Loomis arrived who fit that mold by Saints New Network:

Devery Henderson - 5-foot-11, 200-pounds (4.36 40-yard dash)

Chase Lyman - 6-foot-2, 217-pounds

Mike Hass - 6-foot-1, 210-pounds

Marques Colston - 6-foot-4, 225-pounds

Robert Meachem - 6-foot-2, 214-pounds

Nick Toon - 6-foot-2, 215-pounds

Kenny Stills - 6-foot-1, 202-pounds

Bradin Cooks - 5-foot-10, 189-pounds (4.33 40-yard dash)

Michael Thomas - 6-foot-2, 212-pounds

Trequan Smith - 6-foot-1, 210-pounds

Kawaan Baker - 6-foot-1, 215-pounds

Chris Olave - 6-foot, 187-pounds (4.39 40-yard dash)

AT Perry - 6-foot-5, 202-pounds

So, as you can see, they have a pretty clear idea of what they want in a receiver, so I thought we could take a look at some of the receivers who fit that mold and are set to perform at the NFL Combine, so you know who to keep any eye on when the receivers take the field on March 2nd.

Here’s a list of all the receivers who are listed at 6-foot+ and 200+ pounds:

Malik Nabers, LSU : 6-foot, 200-pounds

6-foot, 200-pounds Marvin Harrison Jr, Ohio State : 6-foot-4, 205-pounds

6-foot-4, 205-pounds Rome Odunze, Washington: 6-foot-3, 215-pounds

6-foot-3, 215-pounds Brian Thomas Jr, LSU: 6-foot-4, 205-pounds

6-foot-4, 205-pounds Keon Coleman, FSU: 6-foot-4, 215-pounds

6-foot-4, 215-pounds Javon Baker, UCF: 6-foot-1, 208-pounds

6-foot-1, 208-pounds Devontez Walker, UNC: 6-foot-2, 200-pounds

6-foot-2, 200-pounds Xavier Legette, South Carolina: 6-foot-1, 223-pounds

6-foot-1, 223-pounds Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington: 6-foot-2, 204-pounds

6-foot-2, 204-pounds Brenden Rice, USC: 6-foot-2, 212-pounds

6-foot-2, 212-pounds Cornelius Johnson, Michigan: 6-foot-2, 213-pounds

6-foot-2, 213-pounds Luke McCaffrey, Rice: 6-foot-2, 202-pounds

6-foot-2, 202-pounds Johnny Wilson, FSU: 6-foot-6, 237-pounds

6-foot-6, 237-pounds Bub Means, Pitt: 6-foot-1, 222-pounds

6-foot-1, 222-pounds Devaughn Vele, Utah: 6-foot-5, 210-pounds

6-foot-5, 210-pounds Jalen Coker, Holy Cross: 6-foot-1, 218-pounds

6-foot-1, 218-pounds Ryan Flournoy, Southeastern Missouri State: 6-foot-1, 200-pounds

6-foot-1, 200-pounds Jordan Whittington, Texas: 6-foot-1, 204-pounds

6-foot-1, 204-pounds Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia: 6-foot-1, 205-pounds

There will be some guys not on this list who run a sub 4.40 which could make them fit the Saints mold, but the Saints have never drafted a receiver that’s under 6-foot and runs a 4.40 when they have another one on the roster (Devery Henderson, Brandin Cooks, Chris Olave).

So, there you have it. If the Saints decide to draft a receiver who participates at this year's NFL Combine to help replace Michael Thomas (who is expected the be a post-June 1st cut), it will likely come from that list of 19 players. This doesn’t narrow it down a ton, but there were 39 receivers invited to the combine, so over half of them have essentially been eliminated from the Saints draft board if they stick to their prototypical mold.