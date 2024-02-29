Saints Reacts Results: What should the Saints do in the 1st round of this year’s draft?

Earlier this week, we asked our readers what they would like to see the New Orleans Saints do in the 1st round of this year’s NFL Draft. The Saints currently have the 14th pick overall and with just 5 picks total, they should look at all their options. While it may not be clear yet what the Saints plan on doing in the 1st round, voters have definitely made their thoughts clear. With 46% of the vote, fans said they would like to see the Saints pick at 14.

30% of voters said they would like to see the Saints trade down. This would mostly likely be their best way to stack up some additional picks this year.

We still have 57 days to wait until the 2024 NFL Draft. Of course, speculations and rumors will run wild until then but one thing it always a fact, the first night of the draft is an exciting one.

