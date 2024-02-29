NFL Combine player preview: FSU

After an undefeated 2023 season, Florida State University will have 12 players showcased at the 2024 NFL Scouting combine presented by No Bull. FSU will have the 3rd most players this year only behind Michigan (18) and Washington (13). Here is a look at all 12 Seminoles to watch at the combine:

QB Jordan Travis: after a season-ending leg injury marred his senior season, Travis is hopeful he will be able to workout at the combine and make an impact on scouts. He heads into the combine with a prospect grade of 5.89. Travis is undersized but has an accurate arm and uses his legs well to protect himself or scramble for a first down. Travis is a good leader and team player that could make him a good fit for a QB2 or 3 spot.

RB Trey Benson: heads into the combine with a prospect grade of 6.19. Benson is a big back, with surprising agility, and a good runner. However, he is often indecisive and wastes steps getting to where he needs to be. He has the potential to be a good back up that could progress into a starter with more development.

WR Keon Coleman: coming in as a junior with a prospect grade of 6.29 Coleman is one to watch. His size and impressive catching skills make him stand out. He doesn’t accelerate quickly or have above average speed, but he is hard to take down and is a great punt returner. He has the potential to be a big slot receiver.

WR Johnny Wilson: heading into the combine with a prospect grade of 5.87. Wilson has impressive size for a wideout. He is aggressive at breaking tackles and accumulating extra yards. He is slow to start but is able to build up speed with stride length. He lacks focus in some areas, but with the right team he could grow into an impactful player.

TE Jaheim Bell: comes into the combine with a prospect grade of 5.89. Bell runs well and is versatile. He is able to create momentum and convert first downs. Though he’s slightly undersized for the tight end position and is an inconsistent blocker. He needs to show out and may make a good fit to a special team's squad.

EDGE Jared Verse: heading into the combing with a prospect grade of 6.71 Verse is expected to be a year 1 starter. He is smaller than most teams would like in the Edge position, but his energy and instincts make up for his size. Verse is the top ranked defensive end coming into the combine and would be a great addition to a team looking for a safe, versatile Edge position.

DT Braden Fiske: going into the combine with a prospect grade of 6.28. Fiske is undersized for the position but makes up for it with his speed and energy. In the right defensive scheme, he has the potential to be a high impact defender for a team.

DT Fabien Lovett Sr.: with a prospect grade of 6.20, Lovett is expected to eventually be an average starter. What he lacks in quickness, he makes up for in size and hustle. Lovett is a team player with a solid work ethic that could see early field time with the right squad.

LB Tatum Bethune: with a prospect grade of 5.91 Bethune will likely be a solid back up. Behtune is average in both size and speed for a LB. But what he lacks in size, he makes up for in his quick reactions. Bethune can be inconsistent but has good coverage and has solid day 3 potential.

LB Kalen DeLoach: heading into the combine with a prospect grade of 5.88, DeLoach is undersized for a lineman. He makes up for his size with his football mentality and ability to make plays. DeLoach is an impressive blitzer with solid tackle strength, especially given his size.

CB Renardo Green: with a prospect grade of 6.31, he is expected to turn into a solid starter. Green is a physical player that will need to adapt to the NFL. He is impressive against bigger opponents and plays with aggression. He is quick and agile but will need to prove he can carry vertical receivers deep.

CB Jarrian Jones: coming into the combine with a prospect grade of 5.96, Jones is solid size and an aggressive player. He gives it his all from snap to whistle but allowed too many receivers to break tackle in 2023. Steps up to maintain coverage, but transition footwork can get the best of him. Jones could be a good addition in a zone-heavy scheme.

The Seminoles are sending a solid crop of players to the 2024 combine and there will be several to keep an eye on. I would love to see any of these guys suit up for the New Orleans Saints. What about you? Any Seminoles you want to see picked up by the Saints?