CSC Poll Results: Who are you looking forward to seeing at the NFL Combine?

In this week’s CSC poll question, we asked our readers which potential draft pick of the New Orleans Saints are you most looking forward to seeing at the NFL Scouting Combine?

After 226 votes, University of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers won with 39.8% of the vote. It may be a stretch that a player like Bowers is available at 14th overall, but it is not impossible. The Saints may even look to trade up during the draft if they are impressed with Bowers and he falls out of the top 8. Bowers was the best tight end in college football the last few years and would be an immediate producer in the Saint’s offense.

A close second was earned by Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse. Verse finished each of the last three seasons with 9 sacks and would be a welcome addition to the Saint’s defense. There is a better chance Verse is available when the Saints are on the clock than Bowers as well, but either player would be a quality get for the Saints in the upcoming draft.

The NFL Scouting Combine starts today at 2:00 pm CT, with linebackers and defensive linemen such as Verse working out on day 1 and defensive backs and tight ends such as Bowers working out on day 2.

