Saints restructure Cameron Jordan’s contract to save $9.4 million in cap space

As the New Orleans Saints do, yet another player’s construct is restructured to save more cap space. DE Cameron Jordan’s contract is the focus this time, and by doing this move, the team is able to save around $9.4 million, per Nick Underhill and Mike Triplett of NOF.

I’m told the Saints saved more than $9 million against the cap with this restructure https://t.co/fK8QcituhH — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 29, 2024

After this move, the Saints are around $16.8 million over the cap, and can still easily get it with more moves. It was first thought that this move was made to only save $1.4 million in cap space, but it is now confirmed that Cameron Jordan’s contract was fully restructured. The benefit of not doing a full restructure was that you could save more money in the future, but now this move allows the team to go after more free agents. Once again, only a couple more moves need to be done so that the Saints become cap-compliant. Once that is done, the Saints can focus on the combine, free agency, and the draft.