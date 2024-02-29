Fleur-de-Links, February 29: Saints restructure Cam Jordan

$1.5 million may not sound like a lot of savings, but it now gives Cam Jordan the opportunity to finish his career with the New Orleans Saints.

A draft and scouting guru in the Saints front office, Jeff Ireland spoke about his conversation with former LSU QB Jayden Daniels.

The All-Pro tackle dealt with injuries most of the season and now has had the opportunity to get it fixed.

After a rough couple of off-seasons for the Saints, could it time for some fortune in the Big Easy?

#Saints players graded the lockerroom as one of the best in the league but the Food/Cafeteria is an F? Come on you can't be in New Orleans and grade out this badly! What is the team serving up there? (Per https://t.co/GIQJ1zO85m part of the issue was not offering 3 meals a day) pic.twitter.com/6tGeWBgMiq — RevDeuce (@RevDeuceWindham) February 28, 2024

Eight-time Pro-Bowl DE Cameron Jordan became the latest New Orleans player to restructure his contract, signing a deal to free up another $1.5 million against the Saints salary cap.



Saints also have reworked the contracts of QB Derek Carr, G Cesar Ruiz, DT Nathan Shepherd and… pic.twitter.com/tADXi1fGqV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 29, 2024