Fleur-de-Links, February 29: Saints restructure Cam Jordan

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Saints restructure Cam Jordan-Canal St Chronicles

$1.5 million may not sound like a lot of savings, but it now gives Cam Jordan the opportunity to finish his career with the New Orleans Saints.

Jeff Ireland discusses JD5 meeting-Saints Wire

A draft and scouting guru in the Saints front office, Jeff Ireland spoke about his conversation with former LSU QB Jayden Daniels.

Ramcyzk has successful surgery-CSC

The All-Pro tackle dealt with injuries most of the season and now has had the opportunity to get it fixed.

Saints due for big offseason-NOLA.com

After a rough couple of off-seasons for the Saints, could it time for some fortune in the Big Easy?

