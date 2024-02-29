Saints to release safety Marcus Maye, per report

According to Jordan Schultz, Bleacher Report’s NFL insider, the New Orleans Saints are set to release veteran safety Marcus Maye at the start of the league year. He has been with the team since signing with them in the 2022 offseason.

The #Saints have informed safety Marcus Maye that he will be released at the start of the league year, sources tell @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/KWbzxwcvXw — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 1, 2024

If Maye is released right now, it will save around $1.19 million in cap space. A post-June 1 designation would save the Saints more cap space - $7.2 million the general expectation is for that to happen, but no confirmed reports have been made as of yet.

In his two seasons with New Orleans, Maye would only play 17 games. This would be due to a variety of injuries throughout both years, but also a 3-game suspension at the start of the 2023 season. During his time here he got 97 total tackles, two interceptions, and one sack.

Players that I would expect them to try and bring back in free agency would be Johnathan Abram and Lonnie Johnson, who were both with the Saints this past season. This is probably also putting a safety on their draft board, making these next couple of months leading up to the draft critical.