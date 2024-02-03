Saints' best Pro Bowl moments in recent history

The New Orleans Saints have had loads of talent on their roster in recent years and have sent multiple players to the Pro Bowl. Here are some of the best moments from those Pro Bowls.

Drew Brees hits Michael Thomas for a touchdown

Drew Brees and Michael Thomas were an unstoppable duo during the 2019 season that saw Thomas break the record for most receptions in a single season, so naturally, the Brees and Thomas connection continued in the Pro Bowl.

Brees ➡️ MT13 for the touchdown pic.twitter.com/PloIRqghJP — Kyle ⚜️ | 504.Saints (@KyleBesson504) February 2, 2024

Michael Thomas Mosses Tre’Davious White

Thomas’ legendary 2019 season didn’t end with just one Pro Bowl highlight. Thomas would end up all over social media after he almost effortlessly caught a 50/50 ball over All-Pro cornerback Tre’davious White.

Michael Thomas mosses Tre’davious White pic.twitter.com/SOZvJzV1nW — Kyle ⚜️ | 504.Saints (@KyleBesson504) February 2, 2024

Marshon Lattimore picks off Mac Jones

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore puts the clamps on Buffalo Bills superstar wide receiver Stefon Diggs giving the NFC a chance to come back in the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Marshon Lattimore picks off Mac Jones pic.twitter.com/LguUSYkjAu — Kyle ⚜️ | 504.Saints (@KyleBesson504) February 2, 2024

Jimmy Graham dunks on the goal post after touchdown reception

Before the 2014 season, the NFL banned Jimmy Graham’s iconic goalpost dunk celebration. But this wouldn't stop Graham from still doing it in the Pro Bowl.

Jimmy Graham scored a touchdown then dunks on the goal post pic.twitter.com/gCt3Qf6TzK — Kyle ⚜️ | 504.Saints (@KyleBesson504) February 2, 2024

11 Saints selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl

The 2019 Saints sent a franchise record of 11 players to the Pro Bowl. The most any one team has ever sent is 12.

Saints now up to 11 Pro Bowlers. We’re almost at the point where they can make up their own squad. https://t.co/M0tHtrApXv — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) January 16, 2020

