2024 Pro Bowl Games: Schedule and How to Watch

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl flag football tournament:

Brothers Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are back for the 2nd year serving as coaches for both teams. The Pro Bowl games are coproduced by their Omaha Productions company.

Last year, the NFL renamed and changed the format of the Pro Bowl. Instead of a football game, players now face off in several different skills competitions which leads into today’s seven-on-seven flag football tournament. The Pro Bowl Games began on Thursday night, with the NFC heading into the weekend with a 12-6 lead over the AFC.

This year’s categories include:

Best Catch: Fans get to vote between to prerecorded stunt catches featuring Los Angeles Rams rookie Puka Nacua and Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku. The player who receives the highest number of votes on X using #BestCatch will earn 3 points for their conference.

Madden head-to-head: NFC Pro Bowlers Micah Parsons and Puka Nacua will face off against AFC Pro Bowlers Tyreek Hill and David Njoku in a game of Madden NFL 24 using this year’s Pro Bowl rosters. The winning team will earn 3 points for their conference.

Gridiron Gauntlet: 5 players from each conference will compete in a relay race featuring a 40-yard dash with an inflated parachute, a series of breakaway walls, a blocking sled, and other challenges.

Precision Passing: Each of the conference’s three quarterbacks will battle it out in a one-minute accuracy competition, as they attempt to accumulate points by hitting as many targets as possible. In the second round, the highest scoring quarterback from each conference will take turns hitting as many targets as possible on six throws each. The quarterback with the highest score earns three points for his conference.

Closest to the Pin: This golf accuracy competition will feature five players from each conference. They will drive the golf ball, working to hit it as close to the hole as possible. The winner will earn 3 points for his conference.

Snap Shots: Each of the conference’s long snapper and centers snap balls at targets of various sizes and point values in a 45-second accuracy contest. Snapping from 13 yards away, the conference with the highest cumulative score between their three players win.

High Stakes: Starting off with two footballs in hand, each player will attempt to catch punts from a JUGS machine. Each player that succeeds in catching the football without dropping others will advance to the next round and attempt to catch an additional football. The most sure-handed player who catches the most footballs wins.

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball: A multi-round tournament of classic dodgeball featuring four teams of seven players. In the first match, the AFC offense will face the NFC defense. In the second game, the NFC offense will face the AFC defense. The winner of each game will earn 3 points for their conference.

Tug-of-war: 5 AFC players will take on 5 NFC players in an old-fashioned game of tug-of-war over a foam pit. The winning team of the best-of-three competition will earn their conference 3 points.

Kick Tac Toe: Each team’s kicker will compete in a giant Tic-Tac-Toe competition to showcase their skills. The first kicker to complete a connecting line of three squares or hit five squares total will be declared the winner and earn 3 points for his conference.

Move the chains: 2 teams from each conference will compete by pulling a heavily weighted wall 10-yards as quickly as possible using first-down chains.

Flag football games: The AFC and NFC teams will face off in three seven-on-seven flag football games.

Three New Orleans Saints players were chosen to participate in this year’s games: WR/PR Rashid Shadeed, LB Demario Davis and C Erik McCoy.

The 2024 Pro Bowl action gets started at 2 pm CT ESPN and ABC live from Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The event will be streaming on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.