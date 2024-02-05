Fleur-de-Links, February 5: Demario Davis named Pro Bowl Defensive MVP

After another strong season for the New Orleans Saints linebacker, he was a key piece to the NFC defense in the Pro Bowl.

In honor of the NFL All-Star Game, we look back at some of the biggest moments in recent memory involving the Black and Gold.

In an attempt to shake up the offensive coaching staff, the Saints have let go of their offensive line coach.

Once Super Bowl LVIII is complete, the Saints will look to make their OC hire official by bringing in a great offensive mind.

The #Saints defense looked much more aggressive and energetic with Abram in the lineup at the end of the year at SS. Have to imagine there’s interest in keeping him and maybe even expanding his role for 2024. New Orleans could save a little over $1M moving on from Maye. https://t.co/1eVrFj4dtJ — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) February 4, 2024