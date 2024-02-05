 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, February 5: Demario Davis named Pro Bowl Defensive MVP

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

mattmiguez
/ new
2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Demario Davis wins Defensive MVP as NFC captures Pro Bowl-Bleacher Report

After another strong season for the New Orleans Saints linebacker, he was a key piece to the NFC defense in the Pro Bowl.

Best Saints Pro Bowl moments-Canal St Chronicles

In honor of the NFL All-Star Game, we look back at some of the biggest moments in recent memory involving the Black and Gold.

Saints fire Doug Marrone-Pro Football Talk

In an attempt to shake up the offensive coaching staff, the Saints have let go of their offensive line coach.

Saints to hire Klint Kubiak, per reports-CSC

Once Super Bowl LVIII is complete, the Saints will look to make their OC hire official by bringing in a great offensive mind.

