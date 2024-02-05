Saints LB Demario Davis named Defensive MVP of the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

New Orleans Saints LB Demario Davis named defensive MVP of Pro Bowl games. This was his 2nd consecutive Pro Bowl appearance making Davis the first Saints linebacker selected for back-to-back Pro Bowls since Jonathan Vilma in 2009 and 2010.

Davis said of winning the award, “First, I had a lot of great teammates, the best in the business,” They played awesome. I got to give a major shoutout to them. It was great being on the NFC team, the winning team. But most importantly, being on the winning team, which is the Kingdom of God. That’s where my power comes from. That’s where the glory goes. But being on this stage with the greats. Like Eli Manning, DeMarcus Ware, and going against Peyton Manning, Ray Lewis, the legends of the game, you know you got to be locked in mentally and that’s how we showed up. So, it’s an honor to be here.”

Glory to where it really goes… the Kingdom of Christ. #TrulyGrateful https://t.co/A5AiqWu1ZF — Demario Davis (@demario__davis) February 5, 2024

Davis started all 17 games for the Saints in 2023 and racked up a team-leading 121 tackles (74 solo), 6.5 sacks, 12 stops for loss, 4 passes defended with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Davis was also named to the Associated Press All-Pro 2nd team for the 5th consecutive season.