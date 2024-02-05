Saints part ways with offensive line coach Doug Marrone

The New Orleans Saints are parting ways with offensive line coach Doug Marrone, per a report by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

In 2023, the Saints rushing attack ranked 21st despite being 10th in attempts and had an average of just 3.6 yards per carry, ranking 31st in the league. The offensive line also struggled allowing 17 sacks through the first 6 games of the season.

Marrone was the first assistant coach that Dennis Allen hired when he took over as head coach in 2022 but this was his second time coaching for the Saints. Marrone was the offensive coordinator for New Orleans back in 2006, serving three years in that role under Sean Payton.

The Saints are expected to hire San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak as their next offensive coordinator so he will likely bring in some of his own assistants as he attempts to re-vamp the team’s offense.