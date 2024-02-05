John Benton emerges as a top candidate for Saints offensive line coaching position

Looks like the hiring cycle is heating beginning for the New Orleans Saints and GM Mickey Loomis.

Longtime NFL OL coach John Benton has emerged as a top candidate for the Saints OL coach job, per a source. Benton has strong ties to the Kubiak/Shanahan tree. https://t.co/OrUAcAfpeP — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) February 5, 2024

Per Luke Johnson of Nola.com, John Benton has emerged as a leading candidate for the open offensive line coaching position in New Orleans. This news comes after the recent dismissal of former Saints OL coach Doug Marrone after two seasons with the team.

The 60-year-old Benton is originally from Colorado and played his college career at Colorado State University. He played his one season in the NFL as a Saint in 1987. He then coached at his Alma Mater and California University (PA) until his stint with the St. Louis Rams in 2003.

Benton’s most recent job was with the New York Jets in 2021 and 2022 as their offensive line coach and run game coordinator. Before his stint in New York, Benton coached under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco from 2017 to 2020. Although their times did not overlap, newly hired offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak also comes from the Shanahan coaching tree in San Francisco.

Benton has been coaching NFL offensive lines in some capacity for over twenty seasons. His career has included stops in St. Louis, Houston, Miami, Jacksonville, San Francisco and New York. He also was a member of the Saints in 1987.

An experienced hire like Benton could be an interesting pairing for the young Kubiak. Certainly, keep an eye on Benton heading into the early offseason.