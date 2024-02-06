Super Bowl LVIII Chiefs vs. Niners: How to Watch

Super Bowl LVIII week is officially here as the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers have arrived in Las Vegas in preparation of the big game this Sunday, February 11th in Allegiant Stadium.

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, February 11th at 5:30 pm CT

Where: The game will air on CBS and stream on Paramount +

This year, the game will also be broadcast on Nickelodeon. The kid-centric alternate telecast promises to be “slime-filled” and “Nick-ified,” with virtual filters, on-field graphics and fun guest reporters.

Entertainment:

This year’s halftime show will be performed by R & B superstar Usher. Country music star Reba McEntire will be singing the national anthem, Rapper Post Malone will perform America the Beautiful and R & B artist Andra Day will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The Niners are currently 2-point favorites over the Chiefs according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the over/under at 47.5 points.

So, which team are you rooting for on Sunday and where are you watching the big game at? Let us know in the comments below!