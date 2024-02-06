2023 Player Review: Paulson Adebo

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo started the 2023 offseason in heated competition. 2nd year cornerback Alontae Taylor jumped into the line up the season prior and made a ton of noise in his first year. However, the same couldn’t be said for Adebo, at least at the start of that season. With Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore coming back into the fold in 2023, it wasn’t certain that Adebo would secure that number two corner spot. Thankfully for Saints fans though, he answered the call.

Adebo won the number two corner spot outright in training camp with stellar performances throughout the summer. This play carried right into the season, and it was evident in game one. Adebo had a hand in three of the team’s turnovers, snatching an interception off of Titans QB Ryan Tannehill to start the year.

Ryan Tannehill connects with Paulson Adebo! #Saints pic.twitter.com/WXO2xUpYqw — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) September 10, 2023

Adebo continued to put together a handful of great performances in early weeks, but he really put his best foot forward toward the middle of the year. In a three-game stretch against Indianapolis, Chicago and Minnesota, the third-year corner racked up 8 PBU’s and 4 turnovers really putting the spotlight on himself and turning heads around the league. Adebo’s play would get put to the test later on when his teammate Lattimore would go down for the rest of the season after their game against Minnesota. But Adebo would rise to the occasion and finish the season strong.

A career day for Paulson Adebo



2 INTs, 1 FF, 1 FR, 7 TKLS, 3 passes defended



CBS pic.twitter.com/ED5OAO9XYo — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 5, 2023

At season’s end, Adebo would finish with 76 tackles, 18 pass deflections, 4 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles. His 18 PBU’s would rank 3rd in the NFL in ‘23 and his 4 interceptions being tied for 5th. An amazing year to say the least.

Paulson Adebo: 345 coverage snaps without allowing a TD this season ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MMaPP8HYIe — PFF NO Saints (@PFF_Saints) December 8, 2023

Entering into this offseason, Adebo may be more important to the team than ever, and the pressure could certainly be on. With the recent restructure of Marshon Lattimore’s contract, it looks like there is an anticipation that he will/could be moved at some point during the year. If this in fact does happen, Adebo is the Saints clear number one option at corner which will be a tall task for the young player. But given Adebo’s recent success, he could very well be ready for that challenge.