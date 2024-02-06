A look back at the Saints’ Super Bowl history

In honor of Super Bowl LVIII, we are taking a look back at New Orleans Saints Super Bowl history. New Orleans was awarded an NFL team on November 1, 1966 (All Saints Day). However, it wasn’t until February 8th, 2010, that the team would make a Super Bowl appearance, where New Orleans Saints took on the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV in Miami, FL in Sun Life Stadium.

The Colts and quarterback Peyton Manning were favored going into the game. It wasn’t looking good for the Saints to start as the Colts scored a field goal and a touchdown unanswered in the first quarter. The Saints finally responded in the 2nd quarter and scored two field goals to bring the score to 6-10 at the half. The Saints came out ready to go in the second half and scored a touchdown on their first drive to pull ahead 13-10. The Colts answered with a touchdown of their own and regained the lead 17-13. The Saints were able to get in one more field goal before the end of the 3rd, but still trailed 17-16.

It came down to the 4th quarter in one of the more exciting Super Bowls to date. The Saints scored late in the 4th quarter and opted for a 2-point conversion with a pass from Drew Brees to Lance Moore to finally take the lead with a score of 24-17. On the Colts’ next drive, hoping to score and stay in the game, Peyton Manning was intercepted by Tracy Porter who returned the interception for a 74-yard touchdown run. The extra point from Garrett Harley sealed the deal, and the New Orleans Saints won their first Super Bowl 31-17.

To date, Super Bowl XLIV is the Saints only Super Bowl appearance. The city of New Orleans will host Super Bowl LIX next year in Caesars Superdome. Hopefully the Saints will get to play the big game in front of their home crowd. We shall see!