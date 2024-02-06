Fleur-de-Links, February 6: How the Saints look with Kubiak

Now that the New Orleans Saints have “hired” a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak, how does the Black and Gold offense shape up?

Once the Kubiak news is official, who will come down to the Big Easy and join him?

After a season where expectations weren’t met, did the defense hold up their end? We take a look at the numbers.

Ross Jackson puts together a seven-round mock draft for the Saints to see where they can improve heading into the 2024 season.

This #Saints 7-round mock draft explores how to add weapons for Klint Kubiak's upcoming offense and bolster the pass rush by breaking the mold, via @SaintsNews https://t.co/yp4o8Y9x1m — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) February 6, 2024

With the #Saints hiring OC Klint Kubiak, will he be able to have influence on decisions regarding the offensive personnel particularly a player like @A_kamara6? We explored it on the latest @SaintsBlockPod w/ @Brometheus0530 joining us last night!



SPOTIFY: pic.twitter.com/Qu6oixD3vC — #NoMusicNoIntro (#FireDennisAllen) (@askmetostay323) February 6, 2024