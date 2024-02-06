 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, February 6: How the Saints look with Kubiak

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

How the Saints stack up with new OC-Canal St Chronicles

Now that the New Orleans Saints have “hired” a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak, how does the Black and Gold offense shape up?

Who will join the Saints offensive staff?-Saints News Network

Once the Kubiak news is official, who will come down to the Big Easy and join him?

Where did the Saints defense rank?-CSC

After a season where expectations weren’t met, did the defense hold up their end? We take a look at the numbers.

Saints Mock Draft-Saints News Network

Ross Jackson puts together a seven-round mock draft for the Saints to see where they can improve heading into the 2024 season.

