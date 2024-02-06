Fleur-de-Links, February 6: How the Saints look with Kubiak

How the Saints stack up with new OC-Canal St Chronicles
Now that the New Orleans Saints have “hired” a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak, how does the Black and Gold offense shape up?
Who will join the Saints offensive staff?-Saints News Network
Once the Kubiak news is official, who will come down to the Big Easy and join him?
Where did the Saints defense rank?-CSC
After a season where expectations weren’t met, did the defense hold up their end? We take a look at the numbers.
Saints Mock Draft-Saints News Network
Ross Jackson puts together a seven-round mock draft for the Saints to see where they can improve heading into the 2024 season.
This #Saints 7-round mock draft explores how to add weapons for Klint Kubiak's upcoming offense and bolster the pass rush by breaking the mold, via @SaintsNews https://t.co/yp4o8Y9x1m— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) February 6, 2024
With the #Saints hiring OC Klint Kubiak, will he be able to have influence on decisions regarding the offensive personnel particularly a player like @A_kamara6? We explored it on the latest @SaintsBlockPod w/ @Brometheus0530 joining us last night!— #NoMusicNoIntro (#FireDennisAllen) (@askmetostay323) February 6, 2024
SPOTIFY: pic.twitter.com/Qu6oixD3vC
The #Saints fired OL coach Doug Marrone— 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) February 6, 2024
Was he a scapegoat ❓
Probably.
But as @MattMoscona explains, he deserves blame for leading arguably the most disappointing unit on the roster pic.twitter.com/dXzCLspm9Z
Loading comments...