Which coaching positions does New Orleans still need to fill?

The New Orleans Saints finally have an offensive coordinator: San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak. Although finding a talented OC was a top priority, New Orleans still has a few empty positions that will need to be filled this offseason.

Offensive Line Coach

After the offensive line turbulence of 2023, hiring a competent offensive line coach is paramount. For Kubiak’s West Coast system to flourish, Derek Carr must be better protected.

A recent report speculated that former Jets and 49ers offensive line coach John Benton has emerged as the leading candidate for this position. As of writing, there have not been any interviews with Benton or any other candidate.

Saints Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael, Senior Offensive Assistant Bob Bicknell, and Wide Receivers Coach Kodi Burns are all officially out in New Orleans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2024

Wide Receivers Coach

The wide receivers coach will be an interesting element of the Kubiak offensive coaching regime. Kubiak begins his New Orleans tenure after a year as the passing game coordinator for San Francisco. This suggests an important offensive strategy role for the next WRs coach.

The WR coach last season was Kodi Burns who was let go alongside Pete Carmichael in January. Burns was with the team for two seasons.

Running Backs Coach

Finding a new RB coach will be a critically important hire with pro bowler Alvin Kamara and rising star Kendre Miller in the backfield. There are not currently any leads that point toward a probable candidate.

On Jan. 16, the New York Giants hired former Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas to the same position in New York. Thomas was with the team for nine seasons and had 24 years of coaching experience under his belt. Whoever replaces Thomas will have big shoes to fill.