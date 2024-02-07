Saints Reacts Survey: What grade do you give the Saints on the hiring of Klint Kubiak for Offensive Coordinator?

Last Friday, several reports came out that the New Orleans Saints were expected to hire San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak as the team’s next Offensive Coordinator. Because the Niners are playing in this weekend’s Super Bowl, any deal between Kubiak and the Saints cannot be made official until after the game.

Since the team parted ways with long time OC Pete Carmichael on January 16th, several notable names were mentioned as Carmichael’s potential replacement. New Orleans also conducted multiple interviews with several candidates and after a couple of weeks, the Saints look to have gotten their guy.

So, we want to hear from you. What grade do you give the Saints on the hiring of Klint Kubiak for Offensive Coordinator? Vote in this week’s poll and let us know.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/3PCELC/">Please take our survey</a>

