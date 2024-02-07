 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, February 7: Super Bowl week brings back fond memories

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
Super Bowl XLIV - Indianapolis Colts v New Orleans Saints

Saints Super Bowl History-Canal St Chronicles

The history between the New Orleans Saints and the Super Bowl may be short, but it is a truly special story.

How to Watch Super Bowl 58-CSC

Here’s all the info you need to make sure your party is ready to roll Sunday

Jameis to Atlanta?!-FanSided

The Saints QB was on a podcast when he was asked about places he’d like to play. He quickly came to the conclusion no Saints fan wanted: Atlanta.

Player Review: Paulson Adebo-CSC

After a great rookie season and a sophomore slump, the 3rd-year corner from Stanford really stepped up in a big way for the Black and Gold.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...