Fleur-de-Links, February 7: Super Bowl week brings back fond memories

The history between the New Orleans Saints and the Super Bowl may be short, but it is a truly special story.

Here’s all the info you need to make sure your party is ready to roll Sunday

The Saints QB was on a podcast when he was asked about places he’d like to play. He quickly came to the conclusion no Saints fan wanted: Atlanta.

After a great rookie season and a sophomore slump, the 3rd-year corner from Stanford really stepped up in a big way for the Black and Gold.

Deebo Samuel names #Saints CB Marshon Lattimore one of the best CB’s in the NFL pic.twitter.com/Ok8h0XvmQW — Trizzy Trace (@tracegirouard48) February 6, 2024

https://t.co/KImGQl8s4y

While not yet official, odds look good that #Saints will not play internationally in 2024. @bobbyr2613 @SaintsNews — Saints News Network (@SaintsNews) February 6, 2024