Saints to move on from QB coach Ronald Curry

With the addition of new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, the New Orleans Saints and quarterback coach Ronald Curry are parting ways. Curry has been part of the Saints coaching staff since 2016 but will join the Buffalo Bills coaching staff for the 2024 season.

I'm told Ronald Curry is not going to be a part of the Saints' new offensive coaching staff. The former QB coach/passing game coordinator is headed elsewhere, per sources. Also, as others have reported, former Saints assistant offensive line coach Kevin Carberry is headed to… — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) February 7, 2024

The Saints interviewed Curry for their offensive coordinator position early in the process but wanted to go a different direction with their offense.

New Orleans is looking to revamp their whole offensive coaching staff as they've now parted ways with their QB coach, OL coach, OL assistant, WR coach, and RB coach.

The Saints weren't very happy about the product they put on the field on offense last season and wanted to see change from more than just the OC position. New Orleans will now look for replacements, a few likely to come from the San Francisco 49ers with Kubiak.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel