2023 Player Review: Cameron Jordan

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has built a reputation as a dominant force on the field. But the 2023 season presented a unique challenge for the veteran pass rusher, as he navigated through a nagging ankle injury that hampered his usual explosiveness. Even with the limitations, Jordan’s leadership and commitment to the team were evident. Aiming to continue his double-digit sack streak, Jordan entered the season with high expectations.

Despite his best efforts, he was hindered by that injury and as a result, he was unable to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks due to reduced mobility and explosiveness. His sack total, a career-low two, was a stark contrast to his usual dominance. This was his fewest since a one-sack rookie season in 2011. Along with three tackles for loss, Jordan recorded six quarterback hits and 43 tackles for the season.

Earlier in 2023, Cameron Jordan signed an extension with the Saints that will keep him with the team through 2025, which is a two-year, $27.5 million guaranteed deal. The deal would keep Jordan, the Saints’ franchise leader in career sacks and an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, in New Orleans until he retires.

While the numbers may not tell the whole story, Jordan’s impact on the Saints defense went beyond the stat sheet. His presence on the field commanded respect and drew double teams, freeing up space for his teammates to make plays. The 2023 season may not have been the one Jordan envisioned, but he still contributed and held his team down however he could, on and off the field.

“In my mind, I should go to sleep and wake up perfect. But that hasn’t been happening. You’re always healing from something, some things are more severe than others. It’s football season, you’re never going to be 100 percent healthy. With my role as it is, I’m perfectly fine with contributing however I can to get a win.” – Cam Jordan