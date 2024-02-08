 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, February 8: Saints lose Ronald Curry to Buffalo

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Saints move on from Ronald Curry-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints lost one of their longest-tenured assistants today as he was not retained and hired elsewhere.

Where do the Saints need new coaches?-CSC

Here’s where the Saints need to find new members of their coaching staff.

Lions sign Tre’Quan Smith-Pride of Detroit

The former Saints receiver finds a new home in the NFC North with the second best team in the conference this season.

How can the Saints clear their cap space?-WWL

The Saints always find a way to clear space without cutting any major pieces. How do they do it?

