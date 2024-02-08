Fleur-de-Links, February 8: Saints lose Ronald Curry to Buffalo

Saints move on from Ronald Curry-Canal St Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints lost one of their longest-tenured assistants today as he was not retained and hired elsewhere.
Where do the Saints need new coaches?-CSC
Here’s where the Saints need to find new members of their coaching staff.
Lions sign Tre’Quan Smith-Pride of Detroit
The former Saints receiver finds a new home in the NFC North with the second best team in the conference this season.
How can the Saints clear their cap space?-WWL
The Saints always find a way to clear space without cutting any major pieces. How do they do it?
14 years ago, our MVP #Saints pic.twitter.com/6350XJxCmf— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 7, 2024
Super Bowl XLIV— Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) February 7, 2024
February 7, 2010
Sean Payton calls for a Thomas Morstead onside kick to start the second half — the only onside kick made before the fourth quarter in #SuperBowl history.
The #Saints recover and score a TD six plays later to take their first lead of the game. pic.twitter.com/dZH04Kglfi
Today is the 14 year anniversary of the #Saints winning Super Bowl XLIV— 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) February 7, 2024
What do you remember from this historic night?⚜️ pic.twitter.com/NUotYRgWzb
Loading comments...