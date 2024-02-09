Super Simple Super Bowl Party Recipe: Pepperoni Bread

It’s Super Bowl week and parties are being planned all over the country. Need a quick and easy recipe to impress your guests with? This super simple recipe for pepperoni bread has just 5 ingredients and will become an instant favorite and hit of the party.
Ingredients:
- 1 roll of refrigerated pizza dough
- Sliced pepperoni
- 2 cups of shredded mozzarella cheese
- 2 tablespoons of melted butter
- Grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Preheat the oven according to dough directions.
- Roll out the pizza dough on a baking sheet.
- Line the dough with the pepperoni to taste.
- Top the pepperoni with shredded mozzarella cheese.
- Fold the loaded dough carefully into thirds and brush top with melted butter.
- Place the pan in the pre-heated oven and bake according to package directions, checking occasionally.
- When the bread is baked to a golden brown, remove from the oven and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese to taste. OPTIONAL: also sprinkle with oregano or Italian seasoning
- Cut into small slices and serve plain or with marinara sauce for dipping!
Enjoy and Happy Super Bowl watching!
