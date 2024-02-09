 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Super Simple Super Bowl Party Recipe: Pepperoni Bread

5 minutes of prep and you’ll have a hit snack for your Super Bowl party!

By Lmv0521
It’s Super Bowl week and parties are being planned all over the country. Need a quick and easy recipe to impress your guests with? This super simple recipe for pepperoni bread has just 5 ingredients and will become an instant favorite and hit of the party.

Ingredients:

  • 1 roll of refrigerated pizza dough
  • Sliced pepperoni
  • 2 cups of shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 2 tablespoons of melted butter
  • Grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven according to dough directions.
  2. Roll out the pizza dough on a baking sheet.
  3. Line the dough with the pepperoni to taste.
  4. Top the pepperoni with shredded mozzarella cheese.
  5. Fold the loaded dough carefully into thirds and brush top with melted butter.
  6. Place the pan in the pre-heated oven and bake according to package directions, checking occasionally.
  7. When the bread is baked to a golden brown, remove from the oven and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese to taste. OPTIONAL: also sprinkle with oregano or Italian seasoning
  8. Cut into small slices and serve plain or with marinara sauce for dipping!

Enjoy and Happy Super Bowl watching!

