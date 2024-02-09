 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, February 9: Saints fans ready for offensive change

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Saints want to use Shanahan offense-NOLA.com

The New Orleans Saints had a tough year offensively in 2023. They’re hoping the hiring of Klint Kubiak will help that.

Super Bowl 58-How will you watch?-Canal St Chronicles

Whether you host a party or catch it at a bar, there are many great ways to enjoy the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Free Agents the Saints could target-Saints News Network

With the offseason around the corner and the Kubiak hire just waiting to be official, who are some free agents that can fit his system?

Jahri Evans not named to Hall of Fame-NOLA.com

It looks like the former All-Pro guard will have to wait a little bit longer to be inducted into Canton.

