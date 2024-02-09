Saints offensive assistant takes job in Atlanta, per report

Yet another offensive assistant is leaving the New Orleans Saints.

#Saints offensive assistant DJ Williams is accepting a job as assistant quarterback coach for the Falcons, according to a source. Williams is the son of Doug Williams. — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) February 9, 2024

On Friday, it was first reported by Nola.com reporter Rod Walker that DJ Williams accepted an assistant quarterbacks coaching position with the Atlanta Falcons. WIlliams has been an offensive assistant with the team for five seasons.

Williams adds to a long list of offensive coaches that will not be returning including offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, wide receivers coach Kodi Burns, quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry, and offensive line coach Doug Marrone. The only replacement named thus far is new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Williams is a Louisiana native and played quarterback at Grambling State University. His father, Doug Williams, was an NFL quarterback for over ten seasons.

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis hinted at an offensive coaching overall to address some of the cultural issues in the organization, and he is currently sticking to his word. Tight ends coach Clancy Barone is the only offensive positional coach that remains from 2023.