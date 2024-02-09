Saints to hire Andrew Janocko as QB coach

The New Orleans Saints are expected to hire former Chicago Bears quarterback coach Andrew Janocko for their vacant QB coach position.

#Saints are expected to hire Andrew Janocko as quarterbacks coach, per sources.



Janocko has worked closely with Kirk Cousins and Justin Fields, now set to coach Derek Carr. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 9, 2024

New Orleans and former QB coach Ronald Curry parted ways on Wednesday when the Saints offered Curry the job as wide receivers coach. Curry declined and is set to join the Buffalo Bills as their QB coach.

The Saints are looking to revise their offensive coaching staff after firing or losing majority of the staff.

Saints now have vacancies at:



QB Coach

WRs Coach

RBs Coach

OL coach

Assistant OL Coach

Passing Game Coordinator



Looks like Klint will have his own offensive staff, and it’s a step in the right direction. — Logan Graffia ️ (@thesoulman57) February 7, 2024

Janocko began his NFL coaching career with the Minnesota Vikings as an offensive quality control coach. He was promoted to assistant offensive line coach in 2017 and then to co-offensive line coach in 2018. Janocko would work as WR coach and QB coach for the Vikings before getting hired by the Bears in 2022 as their QB coach.

Janocko has worked with new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak during his time in Minnesota.

