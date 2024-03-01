Saints announce their 2024 International Fan of the Year

On Thursday, the New Orleans Saints announced their 2024 International Fan of the Year, Jayden White.

Congratulations Saints' 2024 International Fan of the Year Jayden White! Jayden is from Brisbane, Australia so naturally Lou Hedley wanted to be the one to surprise him with the news!



Jayden will get to represent the #Saints at the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit pic.twitter.com/z7fUWbkhRZ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 29, 2024

White is from Brisbane, Australia. Saints' punter Lou Hedley, who is also from Australia surprised him with the exciting news. White said of the honor, “This is possibly the great thing that has happen to me in my entire life.”

White will get the opportunity to represent the Saints in Detroit next month at the 2024 NFL Draft.

Congratulations Jayden!