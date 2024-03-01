 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints announce their 2024 International Fan of the Year

Jayden White from Brisbane, Australia will represent the Saints at the NFL Draft next month.

By Tina Howell
New Orleans Saints v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

On Thursday, the New Orleans Saints announced their 2024 International Fan of the Year, Jayden White.

White is from Brisbane, Australia. Saints' punter Lou Hedley, who is also from Australia surprised him with the exciting news. White said of the honor, “This is possibly the great thing that has happen to me in my entire life.”

White will get the opportunity to represent the Saints in Detroit next month at the 2024 NFL Draft.

Congratulations Jayden!

