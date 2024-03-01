Fleur-de-Links, March 1: Saints release Marcus Maye

Saints releasing Marcus Maye-Canal St Chronicles
After two seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Marcus Maye has been released from the team.
Saints met with Drake Maye-Saints Wire
After meeting with Jayden Daniels, the Black and Gold also held a meeting with another top quarterback prospect.
Bama prospects at the Combine-CSC
After falling short of the national title and Nick Saban retiring, here’s a look at some Alabama players participating in the draft process.
What should the Saints draft in the 1st round-CSC
Here are the results from our poll asking you who or what should the Saints do with their first-round pick.
Throwback Thursday ➔ Chris Olave at the 2022 Combine #Saints | @chrisolave_ pic.twitter.com/b2aowW8emU— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 29, 2024
The #Saints appear poised to designate S Marcus Maye a Post 6/1 release.— Spotrac (@spotrac) March 1, 2024
New Orleans will carry his full $9.6M cap hit into June, then take on dead hits of:
2024: $2.4M ($7.2M saved)
2025: $6M
Maye will be free to sign elsewhere after March 13th.https://t.co/nHrLLKeGGN
What does an 8-time Pro Bowler think about the NFL Combine, Derek Carr, and how the defense would look with a new defensive tackle? #Saints - @SaintsNews— Kyle T. Mosley (@ktmoze) March 1, 2024
CAM: https://t.co/o0r7Avbbmwhttps://t.co/o0r7Avbbmw
