Fleur-de-Links, March 1: Saints release Marcus Maye

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Saints releasing Marcus Maye-Canal St Chronicles

After two seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Marcus Maye has been released from the team.

Saints met with Drake Maye-Saints Wire

After meeting with Jayden Daniels, the Black and Gold also held a meeting with another top quarterback prospect.

Bama prospects at the Combine-CSC

After falling short of the national title and Nick Saban retiring, here’s a look at some Alabama players participating in the draft process.

What should the Saints draft in the 1st round-CSC

Here are the results from our poll asking you who or what should the Saints do with their first-round pick.

