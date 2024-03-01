Fleur-de-Links, March 1: Saints release Marcus Maye

After two seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Marcus Maye has been released from the team.

After meeting with Jayden Daniels, the Black and Gold also held a meeting with another top quarterback prospect.

After falling short of the national title and Nick Saban retiring, here’s a look at some Alabama players participating in the draft process.

Here are the results from our poll asking you who or what should the Saints do with their first-round pick.

Throwback Thursday ➔ Chris Olave at the 2022 Combine #Saints | @chrisolave_ pic.twitter.com/b2aowW8emU — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 29, 2024

The #Saints appear poised to designate S Marcus Maye a Post 6/1 release.



New Orleans will carry his full $9.6M cap hit into June, then take on dead hits of:

2024: $2.4M ($7.2M saved)

2025: $6M



Maye will be free to sign elsewhere after March 13th.https://t.co/nHrLLKeGGN — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 1, 2024