NFL Combine: Day 1 Standouts

After the first day of the NFL Combine, we saw one player take over the combine, and we saw many players outperform their projected draft positions. This is one of the most important days for the New Orleans Saints scouts and staff to pay attention to, and the good news is that it did not disappoint.

Looking at each position group, three players stood out over the rest and showed that they must be drafted higher than previously projected.

Braden Fiske - Florida State

After day one, it was evident that one player took over the combine, and his name was Braden Fiske. The Defensive tackle from Florida State had himself a day. Measuring in at 6-foot-4, 292 pounds, Fiske is unbelievably athletic in a position where that is uncommon.

For defensive tackles, Fiske ranked first in the 40-yard dash, broad jump, and vertical jump. In the 40-yard dash, Fiske ran an outstanding 4.78 seconds. In the broad jump, he measured 9’9”, and in the vertical jump, he measured 33.5”. These are scary athletic numbers, further proven by his calculated RAS score of 9.97. Going into the combine, there was a good chance that if Braden Fiske had a great performance, he would be able to get drafted around the early second round stages. After this type of performance, there is a chance that he can end up breaking into the first round. If Fiske is available at pick 45, then it is a must-draft for the Saints, regardless of who was drafted with pick 14.

Dallas Turner - Alabama

Although Dallas Turner worked out with the linebacker position group, he will be drafted primarily as an edge rusher. The exciting thing about this is that after the testing, Turner ranked as one of the most athletic linebackers in the combine, if not the most athletic.

Turner ran a 4.46 40-yard dash, ranking the second highest on the day, regardless of position. At 6-foot-2, 247 pounds, this speed is outstanding, and he did not just stop there. Amongst all positions, Turner had the best vertical jump, 40.5″, and ranked 1st in the 10-yard split drill amongst linebackers. Regarding the RAS score, Dallas Turner ended the day with a 9.49 grade. Turner did not have to prove much at the combine, but this performance finally saw a top edge rushing prospect break away from the pack. Instead of having the possibility of going in the top 10-15 range, Turner has solidified his spot in the top 10. In my write-up about the Alabama combine invitees, I mentioned that the Saints should target Dallas Turner in the draft. Now that his combine performance is complete, it looks like the only way to get him is with a trade-up.

Edefuan Ulofoshio - Washington

Edefuan Ulofoshio, also known as Eddy, is more of an unknown than the first two prospects I talked about. Ulofoshio (pronounced Ula-Fo-sheeo) is a 6-foot, 236-pound linebacker out of Washington. Before the combine, Ulofoshio was projected to go as early as around the 4th round and as late as being undrafted. With a mix of injury history and unknowns, there was an extensive range of areas where he could get drafted.

The combine has shed light onto those unknowns, and now Ulofoshio has a high chance of being drafted around the 4th round and even in the 3rd. Among linebackers, Ulofoshio had the best broad jump at 10’8” and the best vertical at 39.5″ (removing Dallas Turner from the rankings). He also had one of the best 40-yard dashes on the day with 4.56 seconds. These are excellent numbers for a prospect who had the potential to be undrafted, and now he ranks among the top linebackers in the draft. Admittedly, I was unfamiliar with Edefuan Ulofoshio going into the combine, but this is what the event is for. Prospects are here to make a name for themselves, and Ulofoshio did that. If the Saints can either trade up for him in the fourth or if he drops to one of the Saints’ fifth-round picks, then Edefuan Ulofoshio must be considered to be picked. Linebacker is not the most significant need, but having depth in that position has not been a strength for the Saints in a while, and sitting behind Demario Davis can do wonders for Ulofoshio’s game.