Saints elect not to tender WR Lynn Bowden

The New Orleans Saints will not tender exclusive rights free agent WR Lynn Bowden, per Jeremy Fowler.

The #Saints did not tender ERFA Lynn Bowden, per source. The wideout will be a free agent. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 10, 2024

The ERFA tender is a league minimum contract offered to a player based on their experience, with the Saints deciding not to pick up this tender for Bowden, he will be an unrestricted free agent.

Bowden shined while blocking for the Saints in 2023, and with New Orleans only having three receivers currently on the roster, the decision not to keep Bowden is surprising.

