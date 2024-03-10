 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints elect not to tender WR Lynn Bowden

Bowden excelled as a blocking receiver for New Orleans in 2023.

By Kyle Besson
New Orleans Saints v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints will not tender exclusive rights free agent WR Lynn Bowden, per Jeremy Fowler.

The ERFA tender is a league minimum contract offered to a player based on their experience, with the Saints deciding not to pick up this tender for Bowden, he will be an unrestricted free agent.

Bowden shined while blocking for the Saints in 2023, and with New Orleans only having three receivers currently on the roster, the decision not to keep Bowden is surprising.

