Should the Saints pursue CB Patrick Peterson?

On March 8th, the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly released 13-year veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson. He was with the team for one year.

Steelers are releasing eight-time Pro-Bowl CB Patrick Peterson, per sources. pic.twitter.com/z1BYPzaUXy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2024

Peterson is nothing short of a Louisiana football legend. Although originally from Pompano Beach, Florida, Peterson played for the LSU Tigers from 2008-2010. He is still regarded as one of the best defensive players in LSU history.

During his time with LSU, he won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the best defensive player in the country, and the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back. He played at LSU for one season with current New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu.

The 33-year-old Peterson is an eight-time Pro-Bowler and has played for three different NFL teams. Although a potential hall-of-famer, Peterson’s performance has been on the decline in recent years.

Last season fell short of Pittsburgh’s expectations for the veteran. He played in all seventeen games and recorded 42 solo tackles, two interceptions, and 11 pass deflections.

The Steelers saved $6.5 million by cutting Peterson with one year left on his two-year contract. So, why would the Saints sign a declining and expensive veteran?

The Saints cornerback room is relatively solid but rather unstable. With the future of pro bowler Marshon Lattimore in question, adding veteran support to youngsters Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor could be beneficial. Regardless of Lattimore’s future, cornerback is a position that could use some depth and leadership.

Peterson’s time in Pittsburgh may have proved that his starting days are behind him, the veteran is only 33 years old and has played two consecutive 17-game seasons healthy. He still can be a productive cornerback and provide value for an NFL defense.

His 2022 season with the Minnesota Vikings was his best statistical season since 2012 with the Arizona Cardinals. He recorded 15 pass deflections, 56 solo tackles and five interceptions. Although there was a clear decline in 2023, Peterson is not an ancient relic far away from his hall-of-fame level prime.

Albeit expensive, the main ROI from Peterson could be on the mentorship and culture side instead of performance.

It’s very clear the cultural impact that Tyrann Mathieu has had on the team. He has not only embraced a veteran leadership role but has also embraced the New Orleans culture that he is clearly familiar with. Peterson could serve a similar on and off-the-field cultural leadership role in 2024.

In summary, Peterson could be an interesting depth addition to the Saints cornerback group. If Marshon Lattimore departs, he could be the veteran signing the team needs to pair with Taylor and Adebo. He’s expensive, but he still has plenty to offer, just maybe not as a CB1. Regardless of Lattimore’s status, New Orleans should consider Patrick Peterson.