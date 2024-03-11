Bauer’s 2024 Saints Mock Draft 1.0

The New Orleans Saints are expected to have nine picks in this year’s draft, with three of them being in the fifth round. According to Nick Korte of Over the Cap, there’s a chance that one of the compensatory picks could instead be a fourth depending on David Onyemata’s contract, but in this article, I will be acting as if it’s a fifth rounder.

With the combine wrapped up and free agency about to start, I thought it’d be a good time to start my first mock draft. Here are their expected picks:

Round 1, pick #14

Round 2, pick #45 (via DEN)

Round 5, pick #167*

Round 5, pick #169*

Round 5, pick #174*

Round 6, pick #192

Round 7, pick #230

*= a compensatory pick

Round 1, pick 14: Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

With head coach Dennis Allen and general manager Mickey Loomis expressing confidence behind 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning, the New Orleans Saints could very well go somewhere other than offensive line in round one. But with our lack of burst off the edge, the defensive line is also in need of improvement.

Jared Verse was a two-time first-team all-American, managing to get 92 total tackles, 18 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two passes defended in his 26 games played for the Seminoles. He can power through offensive linemen and run them into the quarterback for a sack, which is something that the Saints could use off the edge.

Round 2, pick 45, Kingsley Suamataia, offensive tackle, Brigham Young University

Despite whatever confidence they have they have in Trevor Penning, the New Orleans Saints should still look into the extensive talent that this year’s class has at offensive tackle. If they’re lucky, BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia could be theirs for the taking.

He would be a huge addition, coming in at 6’6’’ and 325 lbs. In his 1,276 snaps with BYU (spent the 2021 season with the University of Oregon), Suamataia allowed 15 quarterback hurries, eight quarterback hits, and two sacks. He was second-team all-Big 12 in 2023.

The offensive line can be considered this team’s biggest need. Because if Trevor Penning doesn’t work out, the depth there is very shallow. This is also all on top of right tackle Ryan Ramczyc coming off of minor knee surgery.

Round 4, pick 112, Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

The Saints will trade up into the fourth round

With the four fifth-round draft picks the New Orleans Saints are expected to have I expect them to attempt to trade into round four. I think that they could send the 169th pick (fifth round) and the 230th pick to the New York Jets in exchange for the 112th overall pick.

The Saints will have to fill a hole that the expected departure of wide receiver Michael Thomas will leave, and that’s the one of a contested catch receiver. Also given the fact that the tight end room had an underwhelming 2023 season, the addition of Theo Johnson could help fix two separate needs.

In his four years with Penn State, he had 77 receptions and 12 touchdowns for a total of 938 receiving yards. He has a massive frame - standing at 6’6’’ and 259lbs - and impressed with his 4.57-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

Round 5, pick 167, Brennan Jackson, Edge, Washington State

Well, it’s as they say: the more the merrier. The New Orleans Saints need help off the edge, despite me having the team draft another edge rusher in round one. Brennan Jackson’s highlights show a ton of athleticism off the edge, which is something that was lacking last season in particular, until some small surges in the last few games of the season.

Brennan Jackson was able to play five seasons - a total of 44 games played - for the Cougars. During that time he would have 164 total tackles, 21 sacks, three forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries. He is a 2x second-team all-pack 12.

Round 5, pick 174, Roger Rosengarten, offensive tackle, Washington

With the offensive line being one of the areas that need the most improvement heading into the 2024 season, the Saints shouldn’t be shy about double dipping with offensive linemen. Roger Rosengarten would make the team’s offensive line be on the younger side, which couldn’t hurt, as the Saints currently have the oldest roster in the NFL.

Rosengarten would play 33 games for the Huskies. Through 2022 and 2023, he played in 25 games and a total of 1,719 snaps. Also through 2022 and 2023, he allowed 39 quarterback hurries, four quarterback hits, and no sacks.

Round 6, pick 192, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech University

Even if the Saints bring back Lattimore, that doesn’t mean the safety position couldn’t use any improvement. With Marcus Maye leaving, that leaves Jordan Howden as the next man up behind Mathieu. Now, I expect that to change when free agency starts but with that in mind, I think that right now the Saints should draft a safety on day three.

I mentioned him in my combine preview for Texas Tech, and that he played in 50 games for the Red Raiders, notching 224 total tackles, 33 passes defended, 10 interceptions, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. He was second-team all-big 12 in 2023.

Round 6, pick 201, Tory Taylor, P, Iowa

Yes, you’re seeing this right. I know that it’s rare to see a punter drafted, but he might be the best punter in the history of college football. He had 43 career games at the college level and broke previously unbreakable NCAA records. Tory Taylor had 45.95 gross average punt yards, was 1x Ray Guy award winner, and broke an 85-year-old collegiate record with 4,181 punting yards in his college career.

The Saints’ punting woes were evident last season. On sportswriter’s Rick Gosselin 2023 season rankings, the Saints were best in punt coverage - an average of 5.6 returned per punt - but had the smallest average punting yards at 43. I think that current punter Lou Hedley’s seat should be hot when training camp rolls around, and the addition of Taylor would set it on fire. If the Saints are willing to swing big on day three, I don’t see why this isn’t a possibility.