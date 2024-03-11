 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, March 11: Could Patrick Peterson be a Saint?

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Does Pat Pete make sense in NOLA?-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints could be looking to fill a spot at cornerback depending on what happens with the Marshon Lattimore situation. Could the former LSU Tigers star be a fit?

Saints get three comp picks-CSC

Whether they decide to actually draft someone with them or use them as trade capital, the Saints will always take a couple extra draft picks.

Saints should re-sign Zach Baun-CSC

After the best year of his career, Baun looks like he could be a serious threat as a pass rusher. But will the Black and Gold reach an agreement to keep him here?

