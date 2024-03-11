Should the Saints trade Marshon Lattimore?

No. The answer is no, and I’ll tell you why.

Lattimore has been one of the best corners in the NFL ever since he was drafted in 2017, and despite injuries the last two years he is still in the prime of his career and the Saints best defensive back. Lattimore remains under contract through 2026, so there is no rush to trade him before he would leave in free agency. His cap hit will be pretty big in 2025 and 2026, at $31,406,400 and $28,555,600 respectively. This year, it will be just $14,616,400 however, so there is no reason to trade him yet without seeing what he can do this season.

The Saints should not even field calls about a Marshon Lattimore trade this offseason

Lattimore is worth that cap hit if he stays on the field, as he is still one of the best CBs in the NFL when healthy. The New Orleans Saints will be unlikely to get equal value in return for Lattimore due to him still being under contract. The most recent corner of equal talent to be traded was Jalen Ramsey who was acquired by the Dolphins for just a 3rd round pick. Lattimore is worth way more than that, but it is unlikely the Saints would get more for him.

The Saints would be better off keeping him this year since his cap hit will not be as high as the two years after. With QB Derek Carr and every other major contributor still under contract this year, the Saints should try and run it back this year and not get rid of valuable players such as Lattimore. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing Baker Mayfield to a 3-year contract and the Atlanta Falcons expected to sign Kirk Cousins, the QB situation in the NFC South has improved from last year. The Saints will need all the DBs they can get and should not even consider trading Marshon Lattimore this year.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on X at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on X at @HaydenReel.