CB Avonte Maddox is set to visit the Saints

The Saints host their first free agent visit of the offseason prior to the start of free agency.

Former Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox is set to visit the New Orleans Saints per Nick Underhill at NewOrleans.Football.

Maddox spent his first six years in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles after being selected by them in the 4th round of the 2018 draft. Maddox carved out some solid years as a slot corner for Philly, but injuries have plagued his last couple of years, likely leading to his release last week.

The interest is intriguing as the team's situation with Marshon Lattimore is still in limbo. This could mean that the team is maybe setting up to move CB Alontae Taylor back to the outside with the possible departure of Lattimore, ultimately leaving a void at the nickel corner spot.

We will know soon more of what the Saints have in store as free agency is set to begin shortly.